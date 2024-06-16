Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,367,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 737,228 shares.The stock last traded at $87.04 and had previously closed at $92.25.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

