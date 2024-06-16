Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.00

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as low as C$4.69. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 182,374 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $420,431. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

