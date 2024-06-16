Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

