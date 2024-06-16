Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.88.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
