Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.