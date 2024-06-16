Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $474,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $209.25 and a 1 year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

