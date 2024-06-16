SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

