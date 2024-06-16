Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 10,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.05 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

