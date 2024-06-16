Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

SSBK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

