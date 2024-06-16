SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.51

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 15790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 78.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

