SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Down 2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.37. 292,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 676,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

