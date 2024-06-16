Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 629,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 579,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Star Energy Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.59.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

