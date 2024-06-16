Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Trimmed by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,237,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.