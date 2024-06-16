Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.69. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 77,180 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

