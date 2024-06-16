Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

