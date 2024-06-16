STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Up ∞

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up ∞ on Friday . The stock traded as high as €46.68 ($50.19) and last traded at €44.40 ($47.74). 2,399,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,270,000 shares.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.40 and a 200-day moving average of €44.40.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.