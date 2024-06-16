StockNews.com Downgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FONAR Stock Up 0.3 %

FONR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 725.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

