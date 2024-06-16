StockNews.com Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Buy

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

IES Stock Down 2.8 %

IESC stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. IES has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

