StockNews.com Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Lear Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

