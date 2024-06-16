StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FUN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.