StockNews.com Upgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to “Buy”

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.07.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $695.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.95. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $705.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

