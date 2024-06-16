Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.05

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.05 and traded as low as C$30.88. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$31.10, with a volume of 32,839 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

