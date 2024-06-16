Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,517,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

