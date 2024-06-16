Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New $20.98 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 155,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.