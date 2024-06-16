Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $587.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.