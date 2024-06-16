Sun Life Financial Inc. Takes $99.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,513,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,191,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 2.59% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

