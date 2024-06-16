Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $871.10

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $871.10, but opened at $846.93. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 1,374,519 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

