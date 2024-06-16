Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.45

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €74.45 ($80.05) and last traded at €71.60 ($76.99), with a volume of 69379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €72.95 ($78.44).

Talanx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.58.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

