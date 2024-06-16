Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of TALKW stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.