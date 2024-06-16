Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,098 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,471,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 751,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

