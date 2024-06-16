TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,264.07

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,264.07 ($28.83) and last traded at GBX 2,380 ($30.31), with a volume of 175001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.92).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,871.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,920.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TBC Bank Group

In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.22), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($418,340.93). 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

