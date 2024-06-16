Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 15,186 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $669.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $675.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.54 and a 200-day moving average of $569.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

