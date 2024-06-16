Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.81. 584,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,649. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

