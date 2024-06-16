Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 114.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NetApp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

