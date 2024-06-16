Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $48.63 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,323 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.