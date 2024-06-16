Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $76.11 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of KLA worth $76,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $824.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $832.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

