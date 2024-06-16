Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

