Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 214.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290,812 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of Best Buy worth $33,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BBY opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

