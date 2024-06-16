Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,510. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

