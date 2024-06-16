Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of Jacobs Solutions worth $30,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.20 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

