Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in McKesson by 92.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.95. The company had a trading volume of 728,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,649. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $392.48 and a 1 year high of $592.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

