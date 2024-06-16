Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,123 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

