Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 54,906 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,651,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,503. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

