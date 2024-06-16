Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,597 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $109.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.