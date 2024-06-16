Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 86,704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86,704 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $297,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

