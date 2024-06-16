Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.66 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

