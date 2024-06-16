Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Raised by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teck Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $47.76 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

