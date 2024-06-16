Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TEI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.