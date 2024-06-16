The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08. Eastern has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

