The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $263,027.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,852 shares of company stock worth $5,224,303 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GAP by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

