The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 884.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

